Wilton Police Department begins fundraising for 2nd Annual Shop with a Cop event

“I really try hard to make this a multijurisdictional, countywide event, just to try and get the message out there that cops aren’t bad. We’d rather you run to us than run away from us, and for me it’s very much ‘One County, One Team’ regardless of the color of your uniform,” he said.

In addition, the department plans to offer a gift wrapping station so that the students don’t have to worry about the wrapping themselves. Should there be any money left after the shopping trip, Clark said they would include bonus items, like stocking caps and gloves, trinkets or gift certificates.

“Last year we spent pretty close to $8,000,” he said. “I don’t know where this year’s tally is going to come up. As long as we get enough to cover the kids’ shopping, I’ll be good, but if I have a chance to do just as much as we did last year or maybe more, that’s certainly the goal.”

Clark said last year's event was one of the most rewarding and fun experiences he's had.