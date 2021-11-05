Wilton Police Department begins fundraising for 2nd Annual Shop with a Cop event

WILTON -- Last year the Wilton Police Department held its first Shop With a Cop. They hope this year's will be even more successful and it becomes a holiday tradition for kids in their community.
“We’re super excited about it,” Police Chief Dave Clark said. “I don’t know how we’re going to make it better than what we did last year, but we’re certainly going to try.”
On Thursday, the police department began fundraising for the event. Each child will receive $200 for shopping.
The department hopes to help 20 to 25 kids, about 10 more than last year, who are selected by their school resource officer.
Clark said his department wants to give few teenagers a chance to benefit from an event like this, too.
“We’re not trying to embarrass anybody, and we don’t want to put anybody in a light they don’t want to be in,” Clark said. “A 15- or 16-year-old may not want to go shopping with little kids, so it’ll still be Shop With a Cop, but it just might be 'Shop With a Plain-Clothed Cop,' and we’ll get them stuff that they can use as older kids.”
The department hopes to raise at least $5,000, so far they have $200, but Clark said Wilton is a generous community and he believes they will meet their goal.
Wilton Police has partnered with Muscatine Walmart for the shopping trip. Clark hopes to recruit other officers from other jurisdictions and departments from across the county, just as they did last year.
“I really try hard to make this a multijurisdictional, countywide event, just to try and get the message out there that cops aren’t bad. We’d rather you run to us than run away from us, and for me it’s very much ‘One County, One Team’ regardless of the color of your uniform,” he said.
In addition, the department plans to offer a gift wrapping station so that the students don’t have to worry about the wrapping themselves. Should there be any money left after the shopping trip, Clark said they would include bonus items, like stocking caps and gloves, trinkets or gift certificates.
“Last year we spent pretty close to $8,000,” he said. “I don’t know where this year’s tally is going to come up. As long as we get enough to cover the kids’ shopping, I’ll be good, but if I have a chance to do just as much as we did last year or maybe more, that’s certainly the goal.”
Clark said last year's event was one of the most rewarding and fun experiences he's had.
“(Shop With a Cop) took off so big last year, and it’s almost like the town needed something like this to happen,” he said. “Last year with the pandemic hitting as hard as it did, it just seemed like the perfect time. I could not be more proud of this community’s response. To be able to do it for a second year with some certainty that we’ll be able to pull it off, it’s just an incredible feeling.”
Donations can be made through the Wilton Police Department’s GoFundMe page, www.gofundme.com/f/2nd-annual-shop-with-a-cop. Donations can also be dropped off at the box at Wilton City Hall or Community Bank and Trust. Donors are asked to make checks payable to "Shop With a Cop."