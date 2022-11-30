Wilton Police Dept. to hold Shop With a Cop event for the third year in a row

WILTON – For three years now, the Wilton Police Department has tried to help local children with its Shop With a Cop program, allowing them to purchase presents for their families as well in addition to giving these kids a fun day out for the holidays.

After two successful years of running the program, Wilton Police Chief David Clark and his team hope to make this the biggest Shop With a Cop year to date – and are hoping that the community can help with this goal.

According to Chief Clark, the department plans on bringing more kids than usual with two shopping trips planned instead of one. “It’s been a tough year all around for many of these families so we’re going to do our best to bring some holiday relief,” he said.

Currently, it is expected that more than 30 kids ranging between the ages of 5 and 17 are going to be selected to participate in this year’s Shop with a Cop, with the elementary age kids taking their Walmart shopping trip after school on December 15 while the middle and high school-aged kids will go during the school day on Dec. 16. Each child will have approximately $200 to spend on Christmas gifts, as well as $100 in Chamber Bucks to be given to their families.

Following the trips, both groups will then get to enjoy a delicious meal provided by Pizza Ranch while volunteers wrap up their presents. Regarding the trip itself, Clark said that he hoped to have officers and dispatchers from all over the county and even surrounding areas join in on the fun, allowing the participating kids to have a one-on-one experience with these officers as they shop.

While the participants are focused on getting gifts for those they love, the Wilton Police Dept. is still going to make sure each of them has a few gifts of their own, as well as a stocking full of treats.

“When we send out permission slips to the parents we ask for wish list items for the selected kids, we ask the parents to tell us what their kids really want. Then we order those gifts for the kids ahead of time, wrap them up and have them waiting,” Clark explained. “The kids don’t know anything about those gifts, they are usually so excited to buy for their families they don’t even give a second thought to buying themselves anything.”

In total, the Wilton Police Department expects to spend around $450-$500 per kid by the time the event has finish. As such, the financial support from community members as well as the volunteer time offered by certain community members so that every child can get their gifts wrapped in a timely manner becomes all the more important each and every year.

“Putting this on every year is a huge venture, and we could use any help that people could offer, especially with the wrapping if you are or if someone you know is good at wrapping,” Clark said.

Clark then went on to express the importance of programs such as these, with value that goes far beyond the holiday season. “Many of these kids come from homes where they are taught that ‘cops are bad’. This is an opportunity to show the kids that we are the good guys, a chance to reinforce that they should run to us instead of away. No matter the color of our uniforms, we are one team.”

Those who would like to donate to the Shop With a Cop 2022 event can do so through either Venmo or Paypal under the username @chiefclark751. Checks made payable to Shop With a Cop can also be dropped off at Wilton City Hall through the outside payment drop box or at Community Bank and Trust. Those wishing to volunteer their time and would like to help wrap presents can call City Hall at 563-732-2115, or they can contact Chief Clark or Lizabeth Maurer at the Wilton Police Dept. for more information.