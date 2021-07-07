Wilton residents asked to conserve water

Residents of Wilton are asked to conserve water now through July 13 while the city repairs wells. All water will remain safe to drink throughout this maintenance period.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Residents of Wilton are asked to conserve water now through July 13 while the city repairs wells. All water will remain safe to drink throughout this maintenance period.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
MUSCATINE — With changes in the car industry coming every year, it is hard to imagine the changes the Krieger Auto Group has gone through sinc…
DAVENPORT — Kayla Jean Crabtree, 34, of Muscatine, was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of conspirac…
MuscaBus driver Joe Bottoms has been named MuscaBus Driver of the Year.
Bruno the Bear gained fame in Iowa as he crossed the state in 2020. He was euthanized in Louisiana on Tuesday.
MUSCATINE — This week, many of Iowa’s newest laws went into effect, including the state’s new permitless concealed carry law, also known as th…
MUSCATINE — There has been no word on a motion by Muscatine County for summary judgement in a lawsuit against four Muscatine County jail guard…
GRANDVIEW – TheGrandview Community Club has big plans for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
WAPELLO — A few weeks after being considered a dead proposal, the possibility of a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store being built in Wapello has …
MUSCATINE — When retired Muscatine City Engineer Jim Edgmond graduated from college he recalls making a list of things he hoped to accomplish …
WAPELLO — An additional charge has been added to the already lengthy list of charges against a convicted sex offender who allegedly led Louisa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.