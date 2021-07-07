 Skip to main content
Wilton residents asked to conserve water
Wilton residents asked to conserve water

Residents of Wilton are asked to conserve water now through July 13 while the city repairs wells. All water will remain safe to drink throughout this maintenance period.

 DAVID HOTLE

