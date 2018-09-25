The smell suppression equipment at Wilton's Vitalix plant isn't working, a resident complained to the city council Monday night.
Jack Kress, Jr. said his job involves being around diesel smell every day, but when he returns home, he is overwhelmed by the smell from Vitalix. "Whatever filters they've installed aren't doing the trick," Kress told the council. "A lot of people want to sign a petition to bring it to council."
"I've never not smelled it," another resident, Sarah May Van Houten, told the council. Her toddler was with her at Monday night's meeting. "It bothers me that we can't play outside because of the smell."
Vitalix, which cooks molasses to produce livestock feed supplements, has operated a feed facility in Wilton for five years. Complaints from the public about smell from the plant have prompted installation of a filtration system and procedures to divert odors. But City Administrator Chris Ball said production in Wilton has increased after fire destroyed a Vitalix plant in Nebraska. "They're scrambling right now to keep up," said Ball, adding the Wilton plant is in operation 24 hours a day, six days a week.
Kress suggested the filtration system be inspected to determine if anything harmful is being released into the air. "We'll know if it's toxic or just has a pungent smell to it," Kress said. "I'm tired of it."
Ball said both the DNR and EPA have visited the plant and found nothing toxic. "What they're doing is cooking molasses," Ball said of the Vitalix production process. "It's no more toxic than cooking candy in your kitchen."
Mayor Bob Barrett said he has received phone calls complaining about the smell. He said the city has been patient but has the authority to fine the plant. "Sometimes you have to react to get a point across," he said. "At some point we're going to have to take a hard stance with them. That's my opinion."
But Ball said there's no quantifiable way to measure smell. He said he'll communicate with Vitalix officials. And he's hopeful the situation will improve when a new plant in Nebraska goes online.
