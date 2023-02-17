WILTON — Students from Wilton Community School will represent Iowa after Samsung Electronics America selected its top 50 state winners in the 13th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow national competition.

The Wilton team, under the leadership of Joshua Day and Olivia Sippy, was selected among 300 state finalists from across the country, and the announcement came earlier this week.

“The students were really excited to be selected as a state finalist and then to be announced as the state winner this week; they could hardly believe it,” Day said.

After being selected as a state finalist, Day and his students were awarded tech equipment and grant funding that totaled $14,500. He said his students planned to spend this grant funding on updating the technology in their classroom as well as in their greenhouse.

Each state winner will soon receive a prize package of at least $12,000 in technology and school supplies. Previously, the winning schools had to submit a detailed lesson plan outlining how their students were wanting to use skills and tools related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields to address what they felt was an important community issue.

Wilton’s selected issue is one many local farmers are facing: the inability to find experience tractor drivers who can safely and efficiently help them with their annual harvests. To help train drivers, the class at Wilton is hoping to use sensors to assist inexperienced drivers with their positioning while driving and unloading.

“We are pretty excited for our students who saw a problem while harvesting our FFA crop this past fall and used The Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition to research and work on potential solutions,” Day said. “Our FFA officer team has taken the lead to complete the Samsung process, but we have also incorporated students in our Ag Equipment Maintenance Tech course and our FFA Crops Committee.”

Over the next several weeks, each state winner will need to document their project using video production equipment that will be sent to them by Samsung. This will include the submitting of a three-minute video that will demonstrate how they are using STEM in coordination with their lesson plan. Samsung employees will also be assigned to state winners in order to help them develop and build a prototype for their project.

Wilton’s video will focus on what its students are trying to solve with the proximity sensors in agriculture harvesting equipment, which will hopefully lead to a safer harvesting of crops.

Once all videos are submitted, 10 national finalists will be selected by Samsung in May and will be given the chance to pitch their project to a team of judges. Out of the 10 finalists, three will be chosen as national winners and will each receive $100,000 in prize packages comprised of Samsung technology and classroom supplies. The other seven finalists will receive a $50,000 prize package.

For more information on the competition and each of the competition phases, visit www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.