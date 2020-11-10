Wilton storm water management project continues

WILTON — The latest round of improving Wilton's storm water management is set to get underway.

The City Council Monday night approved a bid of $360,628 from Triple B Construction of Wilton to do the excavation work and a bid of $65,652 from Impact 7G Inc. of Coralville to establish various varieties of vegetation along the 12½ acre drainage area, extending from the Hy Line plant to the new water tower.

"The excavation work should be done by the end of September next year," Teresa Stadelmann from the Cedar Rapids office of HR Green Engineering told the council. "The vegetation should be about three years after that."

City Administrator Chris Ball said funding from a stormwater grant will fall about $60,000 short, but the city plans to apply for another $100,000 this spring.

COVID-19 CLOSES LIBRARY

Wilton's Public Library closed last week due to some cases of COVID-19, Ball reported. The library has since reopened but for curbside service only, Ball continued. "They hope to be open regular hours next week," he told the council.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

- The council approved payment of bills totaling $172,237;

- The council approved Payment Application No. 4 of $99,532 to Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for the City Hall Renovation Project.

