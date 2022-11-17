Wilton students get 3rd at Junior Achievement virtual business competition

WILTON — Every year, Junior Achievement gives students a chance to put their business skills to the test as they go head to head with other schools. After a fantastic showing during the qualifying round, a group of students from Wilton High School made it near the top.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Kent Corporation in Muscatine, Junior Achievement held its Drs. David & Agnes Palmer Junior Achievement Titan Competition, featuring 13 high school teams from schools across Muscatine County. Each team included four students and one business mentor/adult community volunteer.

Ben Gast, a business teacher at Wilton High School, said the school had participated in the Titan Competition for six years. For his part, Gast has been working with the kids who want to participate in it since he first arrived at Wilton High School. So has Nicole Hewitt, another teacher.

“That first year I was here, we got two teams rounded up of students. We had asked them if they wanted to go do an online business simulation contest, and they jumped right in,” Gast said. Success has grown since then, and he has seen interest in it each year because of how engaging and hands-on the event is.

Throughout the qualifying round, competing students were given control of their own cell phone company through Junior Achievement’s online business simulation. Over a virtual three-year business cycle, teams would need to try to perform well in several categories such as profit, R&D and marketing as they make various important business decisions.

“We just kind of got out of their way. They had a strategy and they went with it, and obviously they did real well with that,” Gast recalled.

Wilton High School Team 1 — Aiden Hewitt, Caden Kirkman, Kaden Shirk and Max Yohe alongside mentors Ben Brown and Mark Knouse — and Mediapolis High School Team 4 were declared the winners, earning a spot in the Scholarship Round, which took place on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at the Palmer Center for Business Development in Davenport.

“We put this specific team together this year because they wanted to (do it again), and we felt that was fair,” Gast explained. “They’ve all been students that I’ve had in business classes, and I’ve told them that if they can take some business classes when they get an opportunity to do so, it’s never a bad thing. Because they’re either going to work in the business world, or they may eventually want to start their own business, so any knowledge or foundation that they have will be beneficial.”

Following the final round, Team 1 walked away with a $500 scholarship for each student after winning third place. Last year, these same students made it to the scholarship round, winning second place and earning a $750 scholarship each.

Also competing in this year’s qualifying round from Wilton was Team 2 (Charlotte Brown, Clayton Guyer and Lauren Thompson) and Team 3 (Ava Barrett, Abigail Hugunin and Ryan Teel).

“We couldn’t be more proud of our students. The competition part of it and the scholarship money that they’re able to win is obviously awesome … but I think what (Hewitt) and I were more proud of is just the way they represented our school and themselves. They were very professional throughout the process,” Gast said.