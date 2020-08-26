Wilton to add fifth police officer to force

WILTON — Wilton is planning to expand its full time police force by one as the city council voted unanimously Monday night to add a fifth police officer.
At the council's request, Police Chief Dave Clark prepared a comparison with neighboring communities. Clark reported Monday night the police departments in West Branch, West Liberty, Tipton, Durant and Walcott have more officers than Wilton, and the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department is planning to add two officers as well.
"I guess it comes down to how complete we are," Clark told the council. "Where we start to lack is veteran guys we don't have to put much (training) money into."
It's expected that the addition of a fifth full-time officer will reduce dependency on part-time officers and reduce overtime, but Mayor Bob Barrett had his doubts.
"The experience we've had before is the overtime never drops," Barrett said. "That's when we made the decision to drop an officer."
City Administrator Chris Ball said he expects pay for part-timers and overtime to drop with the addition of a fifth officer.
"If everything worked well, and all five guys are working, we would spend about 30 grand more," Ball said. "The odds of keeping all five guys for three years are not good."
Clark said he expects the process of recruiting, interviewing and selecting a fifth officer to take six months.
Sewer maintenance
The sanitary sewer line beneath Wilton's main east-west thoroughfare will receive some much needed care. The council approved a $124,000 agreement with Visu-Sewer of Pewaukee, Wis., to inspect, clean and line the sewer beneath Fifth Street.
"The budget is $100,000, so this is a little over budget," Ball said.
The matter came to a head earlier this summer when a portion of the line collapsed, causing the section in the 100-300 blocks of East Fifth to be replaced. But council expressed concerns the cost could exceed $124,000.
The motion for approval came from Council Member Steve Owens.
"I don't know what else we do," he said. "It's our only option."
His motion passed unanimously.
Library reading garden
A planned expenditure of privately raised funds may require a special council meeting for approval. The council set a tentative meeting for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, to approve the public library's reading garden project, provided the library board give its OK to the project during its Aug. 25 meeting.
The project, funded from private sources, has a $200,000 budget, but the lowest bid of $370,100 came from All American Concrete of West Liberty. Ball said All American is working to lower the bid, including an initial reduction of $60,500.
"If the Library Board approves, they would want us to have a special meeting to approve it so work can start," Ball told the council. "Our next regular meeting is Sept. 14."
If the Library Board does not approve a contract with All American, the council's special meeting will be canceled.
Big windfall
A former Wilton resident has remembered her hometown with significant financial gifts.
Helen Nicholas has bequeathed $50,000 to the Wilton Development Corporation and $25,000 each to the Community Center and Public Library.
Corporation Executive Director Becky Allgood told the council she received the news from an attorney in Ft. Myers, Fla. Allgood said Helen and Bob Nicholas were instrumental in establishing the Wilton Development Corporation.
"They put their money together and bought the land, and we were able to start our industries," Allgood said.
Allgood added the Nicholas family has a long history in the clothing business and banking in Wilton, going back to the 1800s.
"There's really a deep history," she said. "We have a lot to thank Helen for. She was 100, and she remembered Wilton."
Allgood said Helen Nicholas' generosity included an undisclosed amount to the Presbyterian Church.
More wind talk
Mayor Bob Barrett continued to thank city employees and private citizens alike — including members of Wilton High School's football and volleyball teams — for their cleanup efforts in the wake of the Aug. 10 derecho windstorm.
"When the wind stopped, the chainsaws started," said Barrett. "A big thank you to everybody."
In other business
— The council approved payment of bills totaling $155,891 and payroll of $33,639.
— The council approved Pay Application No. 8 of $26,180 to Precision Builders of Bettendorf for the City Hall Renovation Project.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!