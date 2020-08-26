Wilton to add fifth police officer to force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — Wilton is planning to expand its full time police force by one as the city council voted unanimously Monday night to add a fifth police officer.

At the council's request, Police Chief Dave Clark prepared a comparison with neighboring communities. Clark reported Monday night the police departments in West Branch, West Liberty, Tipton, Durant and Walcott have more officers than Wilton, and the Muscatine County Sheriff's Department is planning to add two officers as well.

"I guess it comes down to how complete we are," Clark told the council. "Where we start to lack is veteran guys we don't have to put much (training) money into."

It's expected that the addition of a fifth full-time officer will reduce dependency on part-time officers and reduce overtime, but Mayor Bob Barrett had his doubts.

"The experience we've had before is the overtime never drops," Barrett said. "That's when we made the decision to drop an officer."

City Administrator Chris Ball said he expects pay for part-timers and overtime to drop with the addition of a fifth officer.

"If everything worked well, and all five guys are working, we would spend about 30 grand more," Ball said. "The odds of keeping all five guys for three years are not good."