MUSCATINE — The sun has a sound and students in the Wilton Community School District will have first-hand experiences about it and other astronomical topics at the district's new observatory.
“It’s not just stars,” project lead Grant Harkness said. “it’s chemistry, biology, geology — as far as you want to take it. It’s a portal into those worlds — a guidepost for children to become inspired.”
The self-described passionate amateur astronomer said the idea for the project came from a discussion he and his wife had in the garage, though he has had an interest in astronomy since he got his first telescope more than 20 years ago. Harkness said he didn't exactly know where to start so he wrote a proposal and presented it to the local PTO. He then invited members of the community to his home and presented a short video with the theme, “From where will our next explorer’s emerge.” From there, a committee was formed and it presented a proposal to the school board.
Harkness said it was a strategic compromise and was asked why build an observatory in town.
"The point is to get the technology into the hands of children — not to be a field trip."
The project got off the ground in mid-December last year with the minimum funding goal set at $58,000. Harkness said a mere nine months later, more than $70,000 was raised. From anonymous and corporate donors and the Leland R. Smith Foundation, the project raised more than $35,000 to receive a matching grant from The Herbert L. Townsend and Nancy M. Townsend Foundation. The Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine also contributed a $3,678 grant. The remaining funds will go into an operational fund, Harkness said, to be used for the advancement and continued operation of the observatory.
"I'm just so appreciative that so many people have stepped forward to bring this experience," he said.
The project will include the observatory complete with a telescope and other equipment, and a command center where students can control the telescope and collect data about outerspace using a variety of software including Demetra software suite developed in France. The observatory will be built east of the football field at Wilton High School and the command center will be repurpose an exisiting part of the building.
Harkness said the quick progress made by the school board and community donors shows how motivated the people of Wilton and neighboring areas are to introduce a new kind of learning to students.
“They want new approaches because they see the impact and value the investment,” he said.
The current school year will be a hybrid year for integrating the observatory into the science curriculum, Harkness said. When the observatory is fully functional, the science curriculum from K-12 will include a modular approach to the new equipment, Harkness said, where teachers can “plug and play” information about different topics including how sun spots relate to satellite interruptions or how to track and record supernova explosions.
"The primary goal right now is to finish all of our building designs and have them reviewed by the design specialist," Harkness said. The committee will also make sure all funds are being used efficiently, reviewing technology and ensuring an upgrades are put into place before construction.
The preliminary timeline to get the observatory up and running will begin with construction completed this fall, weather depending, so project volunteers can work through limited daylight hours during the winter to calibrate equipment. Harkness hopes full use of the observatory will begin at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. Lessons working with the observatory will be integrated into the science curriculum, and Harkness said programs will also be developed for after school, summer and science club time.
“We’re just really excited with the opportunity that this observatory will provide. I think it’s really going to enhance our science curriculum and is going to be a win for our students,” Superintendent Joe Burnett said. “I certainly appreciate the work Grant Harkness has done and his team of people and with the money that has been donated toward the project so we’re really excited to put it to use and we think it’s something that will benefit the students for a long time.”
Access to the observatory and command center will be available to schools in surrounding communities, Harkness said, which is another example of the unique nature of the Wilton community. He hopes that by creating an opportunity for students to have a hands-on experience with outer space, it will be something they will carry with them into the future.
"The ultimate benefactor is the next generation — our students," he said. "What we do now, how we inspire them now matters."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.