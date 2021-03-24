Wilton to pass new parking ordinance with fines and jail

WILTON — The Wilton City Council is on the way to passing new "no parking" regulations that will have teeth in them.

The council Monday night approved the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit parking on both sides of Chestnut Street from Fifth Street to the alley, both sides of Cedar Street from Fifth Street to the alley, and the south side of West Third Street from Liberty Street to Highway 38, a designated truck route. Violations would be punishable by a $100 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

The council did not waive the second and third readings in order to give residents an opportunity to respond during future council meetings.

The council also approved the first reading of an ordinance designating regulations and fees related to closing streets for special events. And the council approved the first reading and waived the second and third readings of an ordinance establishing a handicapped parking space in front of the Wilton Candy Kitchen.

CITY HALL UPGRADE