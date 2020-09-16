Wilton Trust to help with pool repairs, library reading garden

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — A Wilton-based philanthropic trust is offering thousands of dollars to assist with two major community projects.

The Herbert L. and Nancy M. Townsend Foundation was established in 2016. As of 2019, it listed assets of $23 million and income of $734,093. The City Council Monday night took action regarding two gifts offered by the foundation, one for needed repairs to the municipal swimming pool and the other for a proposed reading garden at the public library.

The foundation has offered $50,000 to help with pool repairs, provided the school district and city each provide $25,000. When Council Member Keith Stanley said the school district might not have the money, City Administrator Chris Ball suggested providing the full $50,000 match from City funding, splitting the amount over two fiscal years. "If you can foot $25,000 this year and $25,000 next year, I don't think that's a bad thing," Ball told the council. The council unanimously approved providing $25,000 dependent on matching funding.

The Townsend Foundation has also offered $275,000 for the proposed reading garden, but the original bid from All American Concrete of West Liberty was $370,100. Reductions and alternatives reduced the bid to $268,000. The council unanimously approved the $275,000 grant funding for the project, but no more.