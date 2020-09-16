Wilton Trust to help with pool repairs, library reading garden

WILTON — A Wilton-based philanthropic trust is offering thousands of dollars to assist with two major community projects.
The Herbert L. and Nancy M. Townsend Foundation was established in 2016. As of 2019, it listed assets of $23 million and income of $734,093. The City Council Monday night took action regarding two gifts offered by the foundation, one for needed repairs to the municipal swimming pool and the other for a proposed reading garden at the public library.
The foundation has offered $50,000 to help with pool repairs, provided the school district and city each provide $25,000. When Council Member Keith Stanley said the school district might not have the money, City Administrator Chris Ball suggested providing the full $50,000 match from City funding, splitting the amount over two fiscal years. "If you can foot $25,000 this year and $25,000 next year, I don't think that's a bad thing," Ball told the council. The council unanimously approved providing $25,000 dependent on matching funding.
The Townsend Foundation has also offered $275,000 for the proposed reading garden, but the original bid from All American Concrete of West Liberty was $370,100. Reductions and alternatives reduced the bid to $268,000. The council unanimously approved the $275,000 grant funding for the project, but no more.
NO SMOKING PROPOSAL
A ban on smoking in city properties is in the works in Wilton. Jamie Cruise, prevention specialist from the Muscatine New Horizons addiction prevention and treatment program, spoke to the council Monday night about designating city facilities and parks as one hundred percent tobacco free areas. "When you do that, I can get you all the free signage you want," she said.
Ball and Cruse will work out a proposed policy for the council to consider at a future meeting.
TRICK OR TREAT
Halloween is over a month away, but the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on additional concerns about trick or treat safety.
"I think we should have it," Mayor Bob Barrett told the council. "Those people passing out candy — wear a mask. But I think we need to think this through a little bit."
Ball said he will prepare guidelines to be considered during the next council meeting.
It was noted that on Halloween night — Saturday, Oct. 31 — there will be a full moon.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- During a work session preceding the regular meeting, the council discussed a plan put forth by D.A. Davidson and Co. of Des Moines to issue approximately $1.7 million of bond funding to refinance debt at a lower interest rate. During the regular meeting, the council approved an agreement with Davidson to make the arrangement.
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $77,157.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 2 of $16,739 to Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for concrete work related to city hall renovation.
