Wilton utility services won't be cut off, administrator says

WILTON — Officials in Wilton are pleased with how residents are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and are trying to ease one worry that those experiencing financial hardships because of it might have.

City Administrator Chris Ball assured the council — and the community — at Monday night's virtual council meeting that city-provided utility services won't be cut off to residents who are behind on paying the charges due to income loss caused by the pandemic, provided they contact the city.

"We would ask that if they aren't paying their utility bill, they call City Hall to set up a payment plan and we'll help them out the best we can," Ball said.

Officials said most residents were doing their part to help limit the spread of the virus.

"Social distancing has been real good," City Council member Wayne Budding said. "If anything, people should speak to the younger people. We've all been there."

Ball also said the city is currently throwing recycling away, partly because of the decreased value of recycled material, and partly because of the pandemic. Ball added cardboard still has value and is being recycled.