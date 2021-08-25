Wilton walk-bike trail project moving forward

GROUNDBREAKING NEWS

The official groundbreaking for the planned 35-unit Chandler Pointe senior living complex is tentatively set for August 29, Horne reported, but details are still being worked out for the ceremony. "I think they're trying to get people from the state there," Horne told the council. "From the city point of view, they can start there any time."

The council recently approved a zoning change to mixed residential for the area along Fifth Street where the complex is scheduled to be built.

LABOR DAY FESTIVITIES

Even as Wilton is putting last weekend's Founders Day celebration under wraps, organizers and officials are looking forward to the next community event -- the open house for the newly renovated City Hall and the dedication of the Freedom Rock.

Mayor Barrett said Founders Day was a success, and he especially singled out the steam-powered train rides of last Sunday. "It was really super," he said. "We had people from all over who came to ride the train. What a fundraiser for the Fire Department. Labor Day, we'll have the next thing to put us on the map."