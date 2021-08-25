Wilton walk-bike trail project moving forward

WILTON -- Walkers, runners, and bicyclists in Wilton will have a new and safer route to travel along Wilton's main east-west thoroughfare.
The City Council Monday night approved a grant application and a 20% local match to build a 10-foot wide hard surface trail along Fifth Street from Highway 38 to Liberty Street. Estimated project cost is $380,000.
Fifth Street formerly was the route of US Highway 6, and the portion designated for the pathway retains the two lane highway configuration.
The grant is a federal Surface Transportation Block Grant. "I didn't commit to anything," City Administrator Jeff Horne told the council. "If you don't want it, we can pull out of it."
But council members enthusiastically backed the plan. "Every time I see someone walking along the highway, I feel sorry for them," commented Council Member Steve Owens. "They shouldn't have to walk in the ditches."
But the council delayed action on approval of a grant application and providing a 15% local match for a Hazard Mitigation Grant to provide a new generator for the Water Treatment Plant. Horne said exact figures weren't known yet, but he would have them for the council's next meeting.
"I can tell you this council's going to go for it," Mayor Bob Barrett told Horne. "We just need more information."
GROUNDBREAKING NEWS
The official groundbreaking for the planned 35-unit Chandler Pointe senior living complex is tentatively set for August 29, Horne reported, but details are still being worked out for the ceremony. "I think they're trying to get people from the state there," Horne told the council. "From the city point of view, they can start there any time."
The council recently approved a zoning change to mixed residential for the area along Fifth Street where the complex is scheduled to be built.
LABOR DAY FESTIVITIES
Even as Wilton is putting last weekend's Founders Day celebration under wraps, organizers and officials are looking forward to the next community event -- the open house for the newly renovated City Hall and the dedication of the Freedom Rock.
Mayor Barrett said Founders Day was a success, and he especially singled out the steam-powered train rides of last Sunday. "It was really super," he said. "We had people from all over who came to ride the train. What a fundraiser for the Fire Department. Labor Day, we'll have the next thing to put us on the map."
Festivities on Labor Day, Sept. 6 begin with the City Hall open house, 2-4 p.m. "We have invited some previous mayors, council members, and city employees," said Barrett. "The public is more than welcome."
Council Member Ted Marolf outlined the schedule for the Freedom Rock activities. Music will start at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m., the community siren will signal the start of the hog roast meal. Speakers and raffle drawings are set for 6 p.m. "The meal is 25 cents," Marolf told the council, saying it would be similar to the Jake Davies Smorgasbord, a Wilton tradition for many years which only cost a dime. "If this is successful, we'd like to do it Labor Day again next year."
Marolf said 15 to 20 more volunteers are needed to help with the meal. "We're looking for helping hands to serve 500 people," he said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved payment of bills totaling $241,082.
- The council approved Pay Application No. 8 of $11,319 and Pay Application No. 9 of $22,893 to Swanson Construction of Bettendorf for the City Hall Renovation Project.