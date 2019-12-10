WILTON — Even a handful of religious protesters couldn't keep the holiday spirit out of Wilton during Sunday night's Downtown Window Walk.
The small group that staged their protest activities in front of Jeff's Market was likened to Westboro Baptist Church activities by Steve Braudt, pastor of the Wilton United Methodist Church, as he described the incident during Monday night's City Council meeting.
The group had a microphone, Braudt said, leveling condemnations at followers of all faiths, from Pentecostal to Catholic. "They just weren't being nice," Braudt said. "They weren't really lying. They just weren't saying things in a way that was kind."
Braudt said when local singers tried to drown out the protesters with Christmas carols, the protesters turned up their volume. "Most of the complaints were from parents when the protesters said there is no Santa Claus," Braudt said.
"I think people did a pretty good job of ignoring them," City Administrator Chris Ball said.
Later in the meeting, Ball said the annual Window Walk had little participation when he came to town eight years ago, but the yearly event has revived. "I think it's come back to life, and the play had a lot to do with that," Ball said.
Becky Allgood, executive director of the Wilton Development Corporation, directed the Christmas play. She reported it raised $1,118 for the Wilton Ministerial Association.
Old jail renovation
Allgood, who also chairs the Muscatine County Historic Preservation Commission, is asking the council to make a donation of city money toward renovating the historic Muscatine County Jail to be an event center. "It's got a lot of historic stuff in it," Allgood told the council. "It will be a nice event center when it's done, and we'll be able to use it."
The council did not commit any city money toward a contribution Monday night, but council members requested Allgood to research what amounts are being donated by other communities.
IN OTHER BUSINESS
- The council approved Pay Application No. 17 of $146,333 to WRH, Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project.
- The council passed the second reading and waived the third reading raising application and licensing fees for door to door peddlers.
- The council by consensus agreed to make the Dec. 23 meeting a phone in meeting unless a major item of business comes up.
