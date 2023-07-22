WILTON — Across Iowa, cyclists are preparing to go on their grand 460+ mile journey as part of this year’s RAGBRAI. One of those cyclists is Abby Brown, a Wilton resident who is heading into her senior year at the University of Northern Iowa.

As excited as she is for this year’s RAGBRAI, her second full time doing the event, Brown has also been taking the time to reflect on her first time doing the ride and how inspiring it was to her when she was younger.

“It went through Wilton when I was a kid, and I remember the thousands of people that came through my town all on bikes,” Brown said. “My parents had us ride from the one end of town to the other with them, and after that I wanted to be just like those bikers. I told myself someday I would be a part of RAGBRAI.”

For Brown, she felt that last year’s RAGBRAI, which was the 49th time it was held, was the “perfect one to start off with,” remembering the perfect weather and great people throughout the entirety of the ride. She met a group of young women on the first day of that year’s ride.

“We rode together the rest of the week and have become lifelong friends,” Brown said. “All the training that I did on my own to prepare for the ride made it worth it when I could be surrounded by thousands of other enthusiastic cyclists for a whole week who had been doing the same thing.”

Another favorite part of the experience that Brown shared was entering each small town and seeing the people of these towns throwing a giant celebration to welcome them.

“It felt like a festival all week for the communities that were so proud to share their town with bicyclists,” she said. “The months of preparation for them to share one day with this many people is a huge reward.”

She kept thinking about the ride months after it was complete, knowing then and there that she wanted to do it again.

“This year I have some relatives riding to, and I’m excited for them to be a part of RAGBRAI,” Brown said.

For Brown, she said that she saw RAGBRAI as “one big happy family of bikers from all around the globe,” with the event itself helping participants connect with nature and with each other while also not having to worry too much about an everyday schedule. She also had some state pride in the event, and saw it as a good opportunity for visitors who may have never visited Iowa otherwise to come and see all of what it has to offer out on the open road.

“There are all generations continuing this bike ride each year, and it has continued to grow in numbers. Soloists, teams, friends, families, and groups all find a way to fit in on RAGBRAI, that’s what makes it special,” she said. “I remember from last year, the group of us girls were eating dinner and a couple sat down and ate with us. An older man said ‘it’s good to see young people like you doing this ride, you represent the next generation of RAGBRAI.’ I thought about that a lot throughout and was a reason I signed up for the next RAGBRAI.”

Through her continued participation in the event, Brown added that she hoped to be an influence for people who are interested in or thinking about joining in on RAGBRAI themselves.

“Even if it’s just one leg of the route, you won’t regret it. Once you do it, you have this calling to want to go back. The whole week is a chance to see small towns across Iowa and put a pin on the map of recognition for them. If you don’t have time to take a full week off, go and watch or volunteer at one of the towns it comes through to watch the bicyclists come in with huge energy and excitement… Getting to bike across the state with thousands of strangers in one week is so awesome, and a memory you’ll never forget.”

