WIndow replacements approved for the Louisa County Courthouse

WAPELLO — Another round of courthouse window replacements was approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, when it accepted a $52,615 bid for new windows on the building’s second and third floors.

The low bid was submitted by KBusterK Construction, Morning Sun.

A second bid for $59,976 from Window World, Davenport, was also received by the board. Window World had installed around 40 new windows on the first floor about two years ago.

Officials said there will be a larger number of windows on the top floors, although they did not identify a specific number. The officials also did not indicate when the new work will begin.

The replacement project provided the supervisors with an opportunity to restore some of the historic appearance of the building, which was constructed in 1928 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 as part of the County Courthouses in Iowa Thematic Resource.

The supervisors said Tuesday the new project would provide windows that would be compatible with the earlier replacements.

In other action, Louisa County Safety Director Brian Hall provided an update on his activities to the board.