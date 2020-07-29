WIndow replacements approved for the Louisa County Courthouse

WAPELLO — Another round of courthouse window replacements was approved by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, when it accepted a $52,615 bid for new windows on the building’s second and third floors.
The low bid was submitted by KBusterK Construction, Morning Sun.
A second bid for $59,976 from Window World, Davenport, was also received by the board. Window World had installed around 40 new windows on the first floor about two years ago.
Officials said there will be a larger number of windows on the top floors, although they did not identify a specific number. The officials also did not indicate when the new work will begin.
The replacement project provided the supervisors with an opportunity to restore some of the historic appearance of the building, which was constructed in 1928 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 as part of the County Courthouses in Iowa Thematic Resource.
The supervisors said Tuesday the new project would provide windows that would be compatible with the earlier replacements.
In other action, Louisa County Safety Director Brian Hall provided an update on his activities to the board.
Hall said he had recently held a safety committee meeting and could report there had been good participation in a recent distribution of the county’s safety manual.
He said later versions of the manual should become more departmentalized so workers could focus on safety issues that pertained to their departments. Hall also said he was developing training documents and programs that would aid in increasing safety awareness with county employees.
Hall also provided information on acquiring face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) for county offices. A state grant program may help cover some of the acquisition cost of the equipment, he reported.
The supervisors also received the monthly department updates from general assistance director Cyndi Mears and mental health and disabilities director Bobbie Wulf.
Mears said her assistance contact numbers were beginning to increase, following several months of lower participation because of COVID-19. Wulf focused much of her report on the recent board of governance meeting of Southeast Iowa LINK, the regional mental health consortium, which includes Louisa County and several other southeast Iowa counties.
Wulf said efforts to update local groups on mobile crisis units and other emergency mental health services were continuing.
In other action, the board:
• Signed a letter of recommendation to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for the Pennway Farrowing remodel;
• Approved a fireworks permit for the Solid Rock Baptist Church;
• Approved the treasurer’s semi-annual report;
• Approved a resolution abating taxes on a Morning Sun property, provided if the city of Morning Sun sells the property, nine percent of the sale amount is returned to the county. A residence must also be built on the parcel.
In final action, county engineer Adam Shutt presented a proposed grant application that he said could be used to improve and upgrade County Road X17 and County Highway 305.
He said the two roadways are already scheduled for overlays, but a $500,000 traffic safety grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation could be used to add an additional two feet of overlay to the project.
The board approved the application.
Shutt also said he had reached a tentative agreement with the Canadian Pacific Railroad over two projects involving a railroad crossing west of Columbus Junction and a drainage project near Fredonia.
He said a final agreement should be ready by the board’s next meeting.
