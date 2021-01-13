 Skip to main content
Winter storm predicted Thursday and Friday
Winter storm predicted Thursday and Friday

Storm system predicted to enter the area

The National Weather Service reports a storm system will move across the region through Friday night. Precipitation will begin as a wintry mix and slowly change over to all snow Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. There is still some uncertainty on how quickly the cold air will move into the area, which could change snowfall totals. Right now 2-4 inches of snow are predicted, mainly Thursday night through Friday with the heaviest snow falling northwest of Cedar Rapids to Dubuque.

In addition to the snow, brisk winds will accompany this storm system Thursday through Friday. This will further reduce visibility in falling and blowing snow.

A second storm system will move across the area on Sunday and bring mainly light snow to the area.

 Andrea Grubaugh

