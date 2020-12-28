WISH LIST: New Muscatine resident hopes to receive a bed from Wish List

MUSCATINE – While sitting on the couch that served as a place for her to sleep the previous night, Kimberly Fitch looks back on 2020 and marvels at how much could change in such a short time.
Fitch says she and her three children are in a much better situation than they were when the lived in upstate New York at the beginning of the year. Still, in New York the family lived in a house and had friends they could call. Now, having lived in Muscatine since the beginning of July, the family is starting over.
“We were staying in a domestic violence safe house and my mom (Katharina Fitch) came to get us,” she said. “She lives in Iowa. When we came here it was just with whatever fit in my mom’s trunk — just personal items and clothes.”
The Quad-City Times Wish List hopes to raise $1,000 to buy a bed for her. With donations from the public, the Times and United Way of the Quad-Cities and area social service agencies grant wishes to people in need.
Not comfortable talking about the circumstances that led to the move to Iowa, Fitch simply said the family is better here. Keeping a stiff upper lip, she says it has been a bit rough but her children are now in school and she hopes to enroll at Muscatine Community College.
She gazes across the apartment in Harrison watches her children at play. The energetic Amelia, 3, runs throughout the apartment while older sister Charlotte, 5, remains more reserved. Her son Jacob, 8, plays with a video game but is there to help his mother watch over his two siblings.
Christmas this year will be different for the family than it had been in the past. Still, Fitch is set on the family enjoying Christmas this year. A five-foot freshly cut tree sits in one corner of the apartment, complete with a statue of Santa Claus wearing sunglasses. The children’s stockings are hung on the wall behind the tree.
While most of her time is spent making sure her children will enjoy their first Christmas in Iowa, the only item on her wish list for herself is a queen sized bed, box springs and mattress. In her rush to leave New York, she had no time to take furniture or many of the other comforts she was used to. The other furniture in her apartment were donated by her mother’s co-workers at UnityPoint-Trinity Muscatine and many of the decorations came from the local Goodwill.
“That would be beyond amazing,” she said. “I’d have a normal sleeping schedule. That would be nice, especially watching three children. And just to make this feel like a normal home. It is hard not to have a normal bedroom.”
With 2021 quickly approaching, Fitch hopes to be able to finish her degree in medical administration and get back to work. She also hopes to get a vehicle. She said that she and her family are currently very reliant on her mother to get around.