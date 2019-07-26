MUSCATINE — A decline in customers over time is what Mexican bakery owners say led to the upcoming closure of the Southend Muscatine business.
"We had so many good customers who would come in here and support us, but it wasn't enough," said Brenda Osorio, co-owner of Ninel's Mexican Bakery in the Western Mall.
Osorio said the reason she and husband Gilberto Osorio opened the bakery was to meet a need in the community. She said locals wanted Mexican bread and pastries but would have to drive to West Liberty to buy any.
Business started strong when Ninel's opened Aug. 5, 2017, at 801 Oregon St., Brenda said. The couple, with help from relative Angel Osorio, were at the bakery seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. making pan dulce, or Mexican sweet breads including conchas, cakes, cookies, rolls and cupcakes.
When they noticed customers weren't stopping in as often, they closed Wednesdays. Brenda said February and March this year were particularly slow on Mondays and Tuesdays so, the store was closed those days, too. She said she and her husband had to find work outside of the bakery to make ends meet and that took a toll.
"We couldn't do it anymore," she said. "We really wanted to keep going."
A post on Ninel's Facebook page Thursday announcing the closing generated many comments. Most of them from customers who were sorry to see the business go. Osorio said she had been reading the posts.
"It hurts my heart," she said, "because we were here every single day baking everything fresh."
She recalled hearing comments about the location of the bakery being too far away from downtown Muscatine when the next closest Mexican bakery is about 35 miles away. It was frustrating to her to hear that people wanted the food, but didn't show up to buy any even when prices were kept low.
Brenda shared her gratitude for the dedicated customers who did show their support over the nearly 2-year span of the bakery.
"Thank you to our customers who were always here, sharing our posts, and telling us how good everything is," she said.
Ninel's will be open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Osorio said she isn't sure what will come next. The couple are looking for other work and may reopen the bakery from home at a later time. Whatever happens though, she is hopeful.
"When one door closes," she said, "another door opens."
