MUSCATINE — Possible rains have forced the city to close the flood wall located on 2nd Street at Mad Creek Wednesday. A widespread rain event is forecast for Thursday through Saturday with 1-2 inches of rain expected.
The Mississippi River reached 20.73 feet Monday evening and was forecast to hover around the 20.5 feet mark for the rest of the week before dropping to around 20 feet over the weekend and then rise again to 20.9 feet by April 3.
More rain could bring higher flood levels, depending on where and how much rain falls. The heaviest rainfall is expected along and south of Interstate 80.
Structure No. 2 (flood gate on 2nd Street at Mad Creek) was closed at 2 p.m. Wednesday, because of the potential for higher river levels.
The National Weather Service in Davenport noted in their March 26 situation report that locations on the Mississippi River south of the Quad-Cities are currently observing a crest. Additional rises will happen in the coming weeks and will likely be higher than what has been observed so far this spring. The Mississippi River will likely remain high and above flood stage into May. Peak crests are expected to occur from mid- to late April.
The highest confidence for peak crests occurring is between April 8 and April 18 based on snowmelt with consideration of precipitation over the next two weeks.
The current level is 20.53 feet.
Staff from the Department of Public Works are monitoring river levels and will implement flood response procedures as needed.
This is how things stand so far:
- Mississippi Drive is closed between Mulberry Avenue and Iowa Avenue.
- 2nd Street closed at Mad Creek.
- River Road is closed from Cannon Avenue to Sherman Street.
- Riverside Park is closed.
- Running River Trail System is closed between Cannon Street and Sherman Street, and portions through Riverside Park.
- The floodwall at Mulberry and Mississippi Drive (Structure No. 1) has been installed.
- The floodwall at 2nd Street and Mad Creek (Structure No. 2) has been moved into place.
Other measures are also being taken. Pumps have been set, and appropriate gates closed in various low-lying areas of the city.The City of Muscatine will provide empty sandbags to residents upon request. It will be the responsibility of residents and business owners to obtain their own sand and fill the sandbags. Empty sandbags can be picked up from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington Street, Muscatine.
