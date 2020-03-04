With mailers being days away from being sent, residents should get ready Census 2020

MUSCATINE — With 2020 comes the start of a new decade, and with a new decade comes new census data.
Starting March 12, Muscatine County residents should start seeing papers from the U.S. Census Bureau in the mail, reminding them to take part in this year’s state and nation-wide census.
“It’s about being counted so that communities get the funding that should be allocated to them,” said Rachel Hanson from the Bi-State Regional Commission. For each census, a nationwide total of $675 billion gets allocated throughout the country. For Iowa specifically, it gets just under $9 billion federal dollars for its towns and cities – Muscatine included.
For most households in Muscatine County, they will receive a mailing that will invite them to respond online. “Those mailings will have a unique identifier residents can put into the census website, and that’ll bring up their census form,” Hanson said. However, even if this unique identification is lost, it isn’t required in order to fill out the census form online.
If someone has already participated in the census before, they will not find many surprises on the 2020 form. While the citizenship question has been removed, the other nine questions are the same, save for some different wording on some questions. Depending on how many people will be living in their household on Apr. 1 – including non-relatives who are living with them – it should take most households only 10-15 minutes to fill out the form. The Bureau also offers 23 different language guides for those who need them.
You have free articles remaining.
Some areas of the community will also receive a paper copy of the form as a mailing option, thanks to census tracks indicating which areas in a region are less likely to respond online. Those who don’t wish to respond online can either respond to the census over the phone or wait until they receive a paper form in April.
However, anyone who does respond online can rest assured that their data will be protected, thanks to the Bureau’s secure internet safety plan. “Regardless of how you respond to the census, everyone’s data is protected by Title 13 of the U.S. code,” said Hanson. This ensures that all data will remain confidential, unable to be turned over to any other part of the federal government.
It should also be noted that while Apr. 1 is the official Census Day, May 31 is the deadline. However, the Bureau is encouraging residents to self-respond sooner rather than later.
“The sooner that they do that, the less likely it is that someone from the Census Bureau will come and knock at their door.” Residents are also reminded that, technically, responding to the census is legally required.
For local businesses or anyone else who’d like to help with the census besides just filling out their form, they have the opportunity to volunteer themselves as a community kiosk. Doing this provides a public space for people filling out their census form online who don’t have internet access in their home or who feel more comfortable using a public IP address.
As of Feb. 23, there are currently no community kiosks in Muscatine County, though there will be some in Davenport and LeClaire. For those who wish to host a kiosk, they can sign up through wecountqc.org. Hanson added that librarians throughout the region have been trained, so local libraries would also be a good resource for residents to use when filling out their census.
“Everything from schools, hospitals, roads, federal grant programs – almost anything you can think of that has some element of federal money, those allocations are determined by federal data,” Hanson said, “That is what’s at stake for your community.”