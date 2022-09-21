With music and inspiring words, Jefferson Elementary celebrates International Peace Day

MUSCATINE – September 21 is recognized as International Peace Day. In order to help promote the idea of peace amongst their students, the staff at Jefferson Elementary organized a morning assembly filled with songs, poems and an amazing group photo.

Sarah Manjoine, Jefferson Elementary’s Social-Emotional Behavioral Health Lead, shared that the idea to celebrate this day first came about after Krista Regennitter, Program Officer for Global Education at the Stanley Center for Peace and Security, reached out to her and informed her about the day.

“She wondered if we would be interested in being a part of it, and so we got together and thought it was exactly something that we’d like to do – something that would be good for the kids and good for the community,” Manjoine said.

“International Day of Peace is a day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate peacemakers and people who work towards peace,” Regennitter explained. “I’m just really excited that Jefferson has taken this idea and ran with it in order to teach its students about what this day means through art, music and literature.”

While this is the first time that Jefferson Elementary School has participated in International Peace Day, the school and its staff still try to focus on and teach the idea of “inner peace”, how to find it and how students can then use this peace to help them interact with others and the world as a whole.

With International Peace Day, Manjoine said that she hoped to help spread the idea of coming together to find peaceful solutions, as well as the idea that each student is a part of something bigger than just themselves or their class.

For Dr. Kandy Steel, Jefferson Elementary’s principal, helping students grow and learn how to interact peacefully with the people around them is just as important to her and her fellow staff members as teaching these students how to read and write.

“If we can teach children the skills to build healthy relationships and solve problems in ways that value others, we believe our world will be a healthier place for everyone,” Steel said. “At Jefferson, we value developing the skills that help students collaborate and enjoy working with others. We’re also teaching them to resolve issues peacefully… We want our students to know they can make a positive difference, creating a more peaceful world.”

“I think the interesting thing when talking about peace is that sometimes people think peace means avoiding conflict, but conflict is part of human nature, so it’s really more about peaceful conflict resolution – to come together and talk through our differences, to listen and hear other people’s perspectives, and to find middle ground with one another,” Regennitter added.

Regennitter also took the time to praise Jefferson Elementary’s staff to find a way to connect the local community to the global community. “Our goals are to work with educators and organizations to promote the growth of understanding and global awareness, so I think that this is just a really cool opportunity for these kids to think about these things really early in their lives - and hopefully some of this will spark something that they carry with them.”

After several quote and poetry readings from a few of Jefferson’s sixth graders as well as a sing-a-long to the song “Put A Little Love In Your Heart”, the International Peace Day event ended with all of the students headed out to the field to take a massive group photo, aligning themselves into the shape of a peace sign. This photo will be submitted to a collaborative video filled with photos of other classes and schools that also participated in this day.