Women spend Memorial Day with their father and grandfather

MUSCATINE – It is on Memorial Day and on June 24 that Heather Burns and her daughter, Liz Burns, take some time to visit the grave of Heather’s father, Ralph Burns, and place flowers on his resting place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

As the annual Memorial Day observance was almost ready to start, the two women placed a wreath and flowers on the pole and pendant marker that had been adorned with a flag for Memorial Day. The family doesn’t have a headstone for Ralph, but they know he is buried between his brother-in-law and his mother. Ralph Burns was an Army veteran and had passed away in 2010. Since then his family members try to take the time on his birthday and on Memorial Day to visit his grave.

“It’s about all these people in here,” Liz Burns said regarding Memorial Day. “It is mostly about my grandfather because I had a really strong bond with him. He was in a wheelchair and had a really good sense of humor. He loved eagles and he was just an all-around really good guy.”

As she placed the flowers on the ground, Liz Burns commented that she wished she had listened to more of her grandfather’s stories.

Both women commented Memorial Day is the time people remember the people who served who are no longer with us. As they finished decorating the pole, the annual ceremony was about to begin.

