Wood stove to blame for Sunday afternoon house fire

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Fire Department put out a house fire on Sunday.

Muscatine County Joint Communications Center was called at approximately 12:47 p.m. about flames coming from the back of a house at 1706 Stewart Road.

Although an investigation is still being conducted, Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said the cause is likely a wood stove in the back of the house, where the pipe went through the wall.

Hartman could not say whether anyone was home but confirmed there were no human or animal injuries. Crews put it out in about 20 minutes.

Hartman said he expected a small spike in house fires as the weather gets colder because people turn on their furnaces and heaters after not using them for so long.

“Heating sources can be a very common source of ignition for fires,” Hartman said. “We usually see another spike when it gets really cold because people will sometimes overuse their heating sources just to make sure it’s nice and toasty inside.”

Hartman said homeowners should have a professional check their heaters and furnaces each winter.