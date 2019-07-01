MUSCATINE — A sewer project on 8th Street has been delayed, irking residents and leaving city of Muscatine staff fielding questions.
Muscatine Public Works staff hosted a public meeting Monday night primarily to discuss the upcoming second portion of work on 8th Street for phase 4B of the West Hill Area Sanitary and Storm Sewer Separation project, which would impact parishioners at Saints Mary and Mathias Catholic Church. Director Brian Stineman and Project Manager Bill Haag answered a variety of questions concerning the first part of the project, which is impacting homeowners on 8th Street between Cedar Street and Iowa Avenue.
Judy and Gary Sebbert and Karen Goodell raised concerns about parking in the 100 block of East 8th Street. They explained the construction cuts them off from alley access, and finding parking nearby, especially after 5 p.m., has been a challenge. Stineman said the city would work to get some designated parking spaces for them so they don't have to fight for limited space in the area. The city will also look into temporary lighting until street lighting is restored.
The Sebberts were also one of four households affected by a water leak indoors, causing headaches and significant damage.
"It has been really hard to live like this," Judy said.
A large portion of the home is unlivable because of mold. The leak was a result of contractor error and heavy rains, not caused by the city, but Haag said it was a huge inconvenience for the homeowners. The Sebberts' insurance company and a restoration service are working to get the home repaired. Haag said the road has been made to allow access for certain vehicles to make repairs on homes on the street. Judy said the restoration contractor hasn't been able to get there most days.
"A very big truck with 10-12 wheels on it got stuck today," she said. "That's not access."
Wet weather impacted the project, Haag said, because wet subgrade cannot be compacted. With periods of rain, it doesn't make sense for a contractor to redo portions of the project three or four times, he said.
"Anytime you have an issue, please feel free to call me," Haag said.
The entire project will span Cedar to Lynn Streets with a firm completion date of Nov. 8. Miscellaneous work will also be done on side roads Pine and Chestnut streets and Iowa an Sycamore avenues, and around 9th Street and Maiden Lane. Paving is set to begin July 16 starting with Sycamore between 8th and 7th, and then Iowa Avenue between 8th and 7th.
Stineman said with a project like this, there will be people impacted.
The second portion will close 8th Street from Pine Street to Lynn Street until the end of October. The Rev. Troy Richmond requested more signage to direct visitors to the church and advised Pine Street to 11th Street become a one-way road for safety. Stineman agreed, saying signage will be placed for directions. Iowa Avenue will remain closed through the Independence Day holiday and a surface will be placed for the Fourth of July parade.
The contractor, with KE Flatwork, did not attend the meeting. Second ward councilman Osmond Malcolm also attended to give feedback from residents.
Stineman spoke with multiple attendees following the meeting, including the Sebberts, about next steps for some of their concerns.
Judy said they've heard answers before and hopes to see some action.
"We'll see," she said.
More information on the project is available on the city's website.
