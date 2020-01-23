MUSCATINE — During his second visit to Muscatine Thursday evening, presidential hopeful Andrew Yang elaborated on his Basic Universal Income plan that would put an additional $1,000 in each American’s pocket.
During a stop at Muscatine Community College, in which about 60 people gathered in the student center to learn about his campaign, Yang discussed his plan for the United States if he is successful, As part of the whirlwind tour leading up to the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3, Yang said for him to secure the Democratic nomination for president, he would need to “exceed expectations” in Iowa. He feels his campaign is on track to do that. He defended his trademark plan saying that it resonated with many people he has spoken with throughout the state as something that can immediately bring aid.
“The big move we have to make is get our fair share of every Amazon sale, every Google search, every Facebook ad …” he explained. “If we did that we would generate almost a trillion dollars immediately.”
He commented with the yearly total of giving every adult in the United States $1,000 per year totaling almost $3.9 trillion per year, he considers the new revenue that would be generated in the community as a result of the additional income as well as expenses, such as incarceration and emergency health care, that could be avoided with the basic income. He also estimates the income to improve education and health outcomes by around $700 billion per year.
Yang also said the money could be used for business start-ups, thus generating additional income taxes. He explained in a “trickle-up” economy people become more willing to take a chance to open their own business. He also said the tide in many areas has been going the wrong way for years.
“When I presented this plan to the state legislature here in Iowa, legislators approached me and said this was the only plan they had seen proposed by anyone that would actually give rural areas in the state a real path forward,” he said. “That is what this election should be about. This election should not be you feeling good about the person you are sending off. It should about whether we can improve your way of life right here in Muscatine.”
In addition to the basic income, he said the focus would have to be on the individual’s health, mental health and well-being. He commented that there are real problems and his focus would be on how he could best help the people in Muscatine and around the state. In following with his motto of “Make American Think Harder,” he stressed the need for measurements of problems, saying once a problem is measured, more energy can be focused on it.
“Our goal is to exceed expectations right here in Muscatine,” Yang said. “It’s a very important part of the state for us.”
