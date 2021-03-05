Yearly city budget hearing set for March 18 meeting

MUSCATINE – With no public comments during the first of two public hearings on the proposed city budget for 2021-22, the Muscatine City Council set the date for the second hearing for March 18.

The second public hearing will discuss the overall adoption and certification of the coming fiscal year’s budget. During several budget review meetings in February, the council has determined the tax rate for the coming year will remain $15.67209 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This is the same total tax rate the city has charged the past nine years. The council is also expected to vote on the approval of the budget during the March 18 meeting.

“The city will be meeting electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Diana Broderson said. “At this meeting the public can comment on the proposed budget.”

The meeting can be attended online at https//global.gotomeeting.com/join/489477325, or by calling 1-646-749-3122 and entering access code 489-477-325. The information will also be available on the posted agenda for the meeting which will be on the city of Muscatine’s web site prior to the meeting.