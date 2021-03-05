Yearly city budget hearing set for March 18 meeting

MUSCATINE – With no public comments during the first of two public hearings on the proposed city budget for 2021-22, the Muscatine City Council set the date for the second hearing for March 18.
The second public hearing will discuss the overall adoption and certification of the coming fiscal year’s budget. During several budget review meetings in February, the council has determined the tax rate for the coming year will remain $15.67209 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This is the same total tax rate the city has charged the past nine years. The council is also expected to vote on the approval of the budget during the March 18 meeting.
“The city will be meeting electronically due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Mayor Diana Broderson said. “At this meeting the public can comment on the proposed budget.”
The meeting can be attended online at https//global.gotomeeting.com/join/489477325, or by calling 1-646-749-3122 and entering access code 489-477-325. The information will also be available on the posted agenda for the meeting which will be on the city of Muscatine’s web site prior to the meeting.
The proposed budget totals $67,162,512, including $41 million in government expenses and $25 million in business/enterprise fund expenses. Just under $18 million is allocated for capital projects in government and business funds.
Broderson said during the budget review meetings there had been no time given to allow public comment. She said this was the time for the council and staff to work through the budget and the hearing is the time the public can come forward and give their comments on the budget.
In addition to the coming budget, the council is also expected to vote on a resolution to amend the current budget. Broderson said each year the revised estimates of the previous budget becomes the first amendment to the new budget. A public hearing on the amendment will also be held at the meeting.
Also, during public comment, Clean Air Muscatine (CLAM) renewable energy advocate Freedom Malik Roberts encouraged the use of 100% green energy in the county.
“Currently the local utilities are in the planning stages of decommissioning their multiple coal power plants and replacing them,” Roberts said. “CLAM believes the best option is to choose 100 percent green energy. We feel this way because a transition to 100 percent green energy production would provide a range of benefits for the community such as reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality, enhanced public health, business attraction, local job growth, and energy security.”
Roberts encouraged the community to participate in the Choose Green Muscatine program offered by Muscatine Power and Water.