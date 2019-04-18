Editor's note: This is another in a series of guest columns, written by various non-profits in the Muscatine area. This one is from the Muscatine Community YMCA.
MUSCATINE — Every spring, for the last 42 years, the Muscatine Community YMCA has honored Muscatine High School senior female athletes at a recognition banquet, and this year is no different.
“What started at the gymnasium at the old YWCA has really turned into a great tradition,” says Mel Steckel, Health Promotion Services at the Muscatine Community YMCA. “It’s wonderful to recognize these incredible athletes and have an event dedicated solely to them.”
Steckel has been organizing this event from the beginning, and has seen many changes over the years. The number of senior female athletes varies from 17 to a high of 60 in 2017.
This year 43 young women will be honored on Wednesday, April 24 at the 43rd Annual Muscatine Community YMCA Senior Female Athletic Recognition Banquet. The athlete’s parents, coaches, MHS Activities Director, YMCA Executive Director, YMCA Health Promotion Services Director, and YMCA Board President will all attend.
The recognition event also includes the announcement of the Muscatine Community YMCA Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year award. The winner is selected by her peers, a ballot of senior female athletes, and is based on dedication, leadership, sportsmanship and school spirit. Many of the recipients over the years are overwhelmed, humbled and thrilled to be recognized for this award.
Since 1976 when the first Outstanding Female Athlete was named, many family connections have surfaced. The list includes multiple sets of sisters, aunts and nieces, and mothers and daughters over the years.
For example, last year’s Outstanding Female Athlete was awarded to Ragan Carey. It was the fourth time a member from Carey’s family has been the recipient of the award. Both her aunts, Sarah and Erika Anderson, won the award in 1990 and 1991, respectively. Her mother, Ellen (Carey) Anderson won the award in 1992.
This year’s special guest is Megan Menzel, head coach of women’s golf at the University of Iowa. In previous years, guest speakers include Quad City Sports Hall of Fame Inductees, college coaches from across the state, Fellowship of Christian Athletes representatives, athletic directors, personal trainers, former MHS athletes and coaches and former Outstanding Female Athletes. One thing remains the same — they are all role models for young women — much like these high school senior athletes are role models for younger generations.
“This really is a unique event. You’re not going to find anything else like it – especially when you consider it’s a 43-year tradition,” says Bret Olson, executive director of the YMCA.
This tradition is the culmination of the end of the school year, the end of high school and the start of a new chapter for many close-knit MHS senior female athletes.
