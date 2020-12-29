You can shoot off fireworks in Iowa for New Year's. Here are some safety tips.

MUSCATINE – With one of only three days fireworks are legally permitted to be shot off in Muscatine coming up at the end of the week, officials encourage people wishing to use fireworks to ring in 2021 to do so safely.
Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said no vendors requested safety inspections of pop-up fireworks stands in the weeks leading up to New Year’s. According to city code, fireworks can be discharged from 9 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Fireworks are also permitted to be shot July 3 and 4.
“We typically don’t get vendors setting up for the New Year’s holiday,” Jenison said.
There are vendors operating in Davenport.
Using fireworks outside of the designated dates and times can result in a $250 fine. Jenison said without witnessing a subject shooting fireworks, the police have no proof. He said the usual method of dealing with a situation is for the officer to discuss the situation with the people involved and try to come to an understanding.
Since fireworks were made legal in the city in 2017, there have been several complains about misuse of fireworks and several calls to ban their use entirely. Fireworks can have an adverse impact on air quality. In the weeks leading up to Independence Day 2020, Davenport and Muscatine monitors recorded 46.9 and 42.3 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3), respectively due to smoke from fireworks exceeding safe levels. Several people have approached the city council to discuss the impact of the fireworks on people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Jenison also said there have been reports of animals being frightened by fireworks being set off.
“The first year was a little trying,” Jenison said. “That didn’t really go over well. Having that long of a period to shoot off fireworks wasn’t the greatest of ideas at that time. We weren’t sure how it would transpire.”
In 2019, one person in Cedar County died of injuries caused by fireworks. During an incident in Muscatine, one man lost a hand, another lost several fingers while a third suffered facial injuries. A preliminary report indicates that one of the three men allegedly lit a mortar while holding it in his hand and attempted to throw the mortar before it exploded. Trinity Muscatine Emergency Department received six trauma cases from the surrounding area due to severe firework related injuries in July 2019. Muscatine County Public Health also reported additional firework related impacts including a reported dismemberment and one death in the area.
“If you follow safety instructions, you won’t have these kind of injuries,” Jenison said.
Safety procedures for the use of fireworks is listed on the City of Muscatine web site at muscatineiowa.gov/1286/Fireworks-Safety.
In 2017, Iowa lifted the ban on selling and using fireworks shortly before Independence Day, giving municipalities only a short amount of time to determine a code of the use of fireworks. Jenison said cities cannot stop the sale of fireworks, although vendors need to secure permits from the state fire marshal. Cities regulate when fireworks may be discharged.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) offers these recommendations:
• Do not allow young children to play with fireworks. Sparklers, a firework often considered by many to be the ideal “safe” device for the young, burn at very high temperatures and should not be handled by young children. Children may not understand the danger involved with fireworks and may not act appropriately while using the devices.
• Persons under the age of 18 shall not discharge any fireworks without adult supervision.
• Do not allow any running or horseplay in or around the fireworks firing area or with fireworks.
• Set off fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from houses, dry leaves, or grass and other flammable materials.
• Keep a bucket of water nearby for emergencies and for pouring on fireworks that fail to ignite or explode.
• Do not try to relight or handle malfunctioning fireworks. Soak them with water and throw them away.
• Be sure other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.
• Never light fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.
• Keep unused fireworks away from firing areas.