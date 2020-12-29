You can shoot off fireworks in Iowa for New Year's. Here are some safety tips.

MUSCATINE – With one of only three days fireworks are legally permitted to be shot off in Muscatine coming up at the end of the week, officials encourage people wishing to use fireworks to ring in 2021 to do so safely.

Muscatine Communications Manager Kevin Jenison said no vendors requested safety inspections of pop-up fireworks stands in the weeks leading up to New Year’s. According to city code, fireworks can be discharged from 9 a.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Fireworks are also permitted to be shot July 3 and 4.

“We typically don’t get vendors setting up for the New Year’s holiday,” Jenison said.

There are vendors operating in Davenport.

Using fireworks outside of the designated dates and times can result in a $250 fine. Jenison said without witnessing a subject shooting fireworks, the police have no proof. He said the usual method of dealing with a situation is for the officer to discuss the situation with the people involved and try to come to an understanding.