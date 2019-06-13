MUSCATINE — Remembering the roots of the Juneteenth — Freedom Day for African-Americans — learning the struggles and achievements of people of color in Muscatine and delivering the message of equity to young people today were among the messages delivered during a program Thursday night at the Muscatine Art Center.
Pastor Annabell Williams-Blegen and Rev. Jaqueline McCoy were speakers at the event, held as a celebration of Juneteenth.
"Now freedom might not mean much to a lot of people," Williams-Blegen said, "because you forget what you automatically have."
Juneteenth recognizes June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers arrived in Texas, revealing the war was over and slaves were freed in the territory, 2 ½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, which ended slavery in the South.
Williams-Blegen and McCoy, both African-American women, grew up in Muscatine, and have family roots in the community. Williams-Blegen has relatives who worked with Alexander Clark in the 1800s. Clark's daughter Susan challenged the segregated school system in Muscatine, leading to integration in Iowa schools before Brown v. Board of Education.
Williams-Blegen presented a history of influential people from Muscatine, many of them family members, and the Underground Railroad stop at what is now the New Jerusalem Full Gospel Church.
McCoy recalled when she was outside for recess in second grade another student in her grade called her a racial slur, so she punched him in the eye. When her mother showed up to the school, McCoy worried she would be in trouble. Instead, then-Principal Ed Chamberlain told her mother that McCoy "was defending her dignity," she said.
"That's the kind of Muscatine I grew up with," McCoy said.
McCoy challenged the room and the city ensure young people understand the values of unity, inclusion, diversity, equity and working together.
"The only way you're going to get inclusion is if you have equity," McCoy said. "And equity is making sure our policies, our laws, our ordinances are cognizant and open to including everyone's cultural history."
