 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Young artist competition winner to perform with Muscatine Symphony Orchestra

  • 0
Finley McVey

As the most recent winner of the Howe Foundation's Young Artist Competition, high school student Finley McVey will peform alongside the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra during its fourth MasterWorks concert of the season. The concert, "New Introductions" begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at Wesley United Methodist Church.

 CONTRIBUTED

MUSCATINE – A Muscatine High School student will perform alongside the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra in its latest MasterWorks concert, "New Introductions," this weekend.

The Symphony will perform Symphony No. 1 by Florence Price, the first black female composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra. The composition was performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 1933.

Maestro Brian Dollinger said Price’s music is heavily inspired by American folk music, spirituals and church hymns. Several of her original pieces are also part of a curated collection from the University of Arkansas.

"Knowing U.S. history like we do, you can imagine the struggles a composer like her would have to get recognized and have her music performed," he said. "Thankfully, in the past five years, her music has seen a much-deserved resurgence and unearthing around the world."

Subscribe today and support local journalism!

Along with Price’s work, the Symphony will perform Johannes Brahms’ "Tragic Overture" as well as "Il bacio" (The Kiss) by Luigi Arditi.

People are also reading…

High school student Finley McVey, the most recent winner of the Howe Foundation’s Young Artist Competition, will accompany the symphony during "Il bacio" with a vocal performance.

"Each year, our annual Young Artist Competition brings in some pretty amazing young musical talent, and my experiences with these students have been amazing," Dollinger said. "With (McVey’s) background and passion for singing, I look forward to bringing this lifelong memory to life for her."

McVey could not be reached for comment.

Dollinger said he chose an aria for McVey to perform that he felt encapsulates the student winner.

"It’s very upbeat, lively and a lot of fun to perform not only for her, but the musicians accompanying her," Dollinger said.

Asked what he thought audiences would enjoy most about this concert, Dollinger pointed to the variety of compositions.

"I always try to bring an eclectic combination of music throughout the season, and with the addition of Finely’s aria, it is a well-rounded performance," he said. "Putting pieces together is like building a puzzle. Finding obvious combinations to really obscure connections is quite enjoyable for me and has led to some really interesting programs over the years.”

The concert begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wesley United Methodist Church.

For more information on upcoming concerts, visit muscatinesymphony.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News