MUSCATINE – Selling fireworks in a tent in the mall parking lot last summer, Compton’ Furniture & More representatives couldn’t help but notice that Younkers was closing at the Muscatine Mall.
They liked the large space, and believed it might be excellent for one of their furniture and mattress stores.
About two weeks ago, that’s what happened.
The former Younkers site became Compton’s Furniture & More.
It’s mostly furniture and mattresses right now in the spacious but filled showroom floor. Ashley Furniture, Southern Motion and American products are among the many on hand, said Lexy Baker, who is running the store along with Jeremiah Compton until a new store manager is hired.
The company was in the auction business, getting its start in the 1980s. It stayed in the auction business for three decades before opening a retail outlet in Macon, Missouri, in 2011. This is its first store outside of Missouri.
“We had been trying to find a building in this area,” said Baker. The company also has stores in Macon, St. Joseph and Smithville, Missouri.
“We were in touch with the mall from (selling fireworks), and stayed in touch ever since.”
The store features many items that are no longer sold by the bigger-name stores.
“A lot (of the furniture) is discontinued items,” explained Baker. “So our prices are really, really cheap because it’s either the last piece or we get a good deal on them.”
Other Compton stores sell electronic items including microwaves, as well as clothing, the latter of which may be added here soon.
New furniture items are added all the time, she said.
It’s certainly a great break for Muscatine, with the store filling the anchor site at the mall.
“I think it’s incredibly important to have such a big anchor for a mall occupied,” said Jodi Royal-Goodwin, community development director for Muscatine. “For two reasons, it gives window value as well as it gives opportunities both for employment and shopping for the community to do more than the basics.”
Currently the store employs six, and it hopes to add a permanent store manager soon.
Sales tax and some assessed value could also lead to additional financial help for the city, Royal-Goodwin said.
Greg Jenkins, president and CEO of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said he’s looking forward to working with Compton’s.
“It’s good that we have retail growth within the community,” he said. “It’s good to see businesses take advantage of that space, and I look forward to seeing how they will fare, and hope that we welcome them and they will stay with our community. It’s great to have them.”
Younkers closed last summer after its parent company, Bon-Ton, was sold to a liquidation group in April. It was one of about 250 stores around the country that closed because of Bon-Ton's bankruptcy.
At the time of the announced closing in April, there were about 45 employees at Younkers in Muscatine.
According to records provided by the Musser Public Library, Elder-Beerman first opened in Muscatine in the late 1990s, then was purchased by Bon-Ton in 2003. Bon-Ton announced the name change to Younkers in 2008 in Muscatine.
The opening of the Elder-Beeman as an anchor store helped the mall's occupancy in the 1990s after anchor store, Von Maur, pulled out. After J.C. Penney closed a few years ago, Younkers was the last chain department store in Muscatine, according to the mall's directory.
Another person very happy to see the space filled is Toni Klaren, mall manager. "It's a great family company," Klaren said of Compton's. "We are excited to have them here."
