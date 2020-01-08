MUSCATINE – Zaniyah Noel, daughter of Jessica Wiegand and Jonathan Noel, was the first baby born in Trinity Birthplace Center in Muscatine at 10:42 p.m. Jan. 6. She weighs 8 pounds, 2.3 ounces and is 21 inches in length. She is joined at home by Reyna Noel, Wiegand Noel, Brayden Noel, Dhimani Noel, and Maverick Noel. Paternal grandmother is Sherry Noel. Maternal grandparents are Russell Wiegand and Lori Wiegand, and Reyna Wiegand and Javier Rendon.
Zabiyah Noel is Baby New Year 2020 in Muscatine
- DAVID HOTLE david.hotle@muscatinejournal.com
