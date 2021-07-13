Zion Lutheran Church looks back at the five-year history of its 'Garden of Eatin''

As time passed, the garden has extended past the church. Although they aren’t members of Zion Lutheran, neighbors would generously offer the use of their water to the garden," Sebbert said. Additionally, the church works with Iowa State University, which helps fund the garden through a yearly grant.

“They never turn us down,” Sebbert said. “For the most part, the garden is able to be pretty self-sustaining because of grants, and there’s been some donations to it too.”

While the garden continues to grow and bloom every season, it has become a tradition to add something new to the garden each year, such as the pollinator flower beds that were added a couple years ago. This year, an apple tree was planted in the garden in memory of Marceline Robinson, a woman from their congregation who had recently passed away.

“Her memorial was donated to the garden, so after some thought, we decided to add an apple tree because it went along with the Garden of Eden," Sebbert said. "There’s also a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that says ‘Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.’ We just thought that quote was appropriate after the last year that we’ve all gone through."

It hasn’t always been easy for the garden.