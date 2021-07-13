Zion Lutheran Church looks back at the five-year history of its 'Garden of Eatin''

MUSCATINE — Just across from Zion Lutheran Church sits a small garden that has changed and grown over the past five years. For those who walk past it or get food from it, this garden is a source of joy.
But for those who work in it, this garden has become even more.
Judy Sebbert, who was chairman of the Social Ministry committee at the time, said their “Garden of Eatin’” had started when it was decided they wanted to do something with the empty lot that sat across from the church.
“Our church had owned that lot for many years… and it just sat there as sort of a not very pleasant lot with lots of weeds growing on it,” Sebbert said. “At the time, our pastor, Steven Colin, was in agreement that something needed to be done with it.”
Sebbert gathered some help from other members in her church, and before long they built four boxes for growing.
“One of the men that volunteered was a master gardener, so he was helpful, and we had a generous farmer in our congregation that donated soil," she said. "We had another young man design the sign for our garden, and the handy guys built all the beds."
Once the garden was built, Sebbert and several other women from the church made it their job to tend to the garden three times a week during each growing and harvesting season. Before long, their Garden of Eatin’ became a total success.
As time passed, the garden has extended past the church. Although they aren’t members of Zion Lutheran, neighbors would generously offer the use of their water to the garden," Sebbert said. Additionally, the church works with Iowa State University, which helps fund the garden through a yearly grant.
“They never turn us down,” Sebbert said. “For the most part, the garden is able to be pretty self-sustaining because of grants, and there’s been some donations to it too.”
While the garden continues to grow and bloom every season, it has become a tradition to add something new to the garden each year, such as the pollinator flower beds that were added a couple years ago. This year, an apple tree was planted in the garden in memory of Marceline Robinson, a woman from their congregation who had recently passed away.
“Her memorial was donated to the garden, so after some thought, we decided to add an apple tree because it went along with the Garden of Eden," Sebbert said. "There’s also a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that says ‘Even if I knew that tomorrow the world would go to pieces, I would still plant my apple tree.’ We just thought that quote was appropriate after the last year that we’ve all gone through."
It hasn’t always been easy for the garden.
Though it doesn’t happen too often, there have still been times where produce has been stolen from garden. Recently, some flowers and a bee balm plant were dug up. However, the church still gives around 500-600 pounds of freshly-grown vegetables — including lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, broccoli and much more — to local food pantries.
“It’s been a really healthy project, not just food-wise but spiritually and mentally as well," Sebbert said. "We all enjoy it, we’ve all become good friends, and working in the garden has just become something that we all look forward to. It certainly helps our community, and our neighbors are appreciative of just being able to look at it and watch it all grow."
In the years since the garden’s creation, the Garden of Eatin’ has become a huge group effort that Sebbert is able to appreciate more and more with each new season. This is a project she hopes will continue growing for many more years.
“It’s been a pleasure for everybody, I think – for the people that get the food, and for the people that work there," she said. "It’s been a good mission."