It isn’t always easy for owners to find quality pet-sitters, nor is it always easy for pets to be away from their owners. Thankfully, a local team of dog-lovers are helping pups still have fun even while their families are at work or on vacation.
Owner Alli Brade opened Zoomiez Dog Daycare & Kennel LLC, 720 Clay Street, earlier this year, in the hopes of giving the Muscatine Community a premier pet boarding service that specializes in dog kenneling/boarding and doggie daycare.
Brade worked previously at Happy Tails, a daycare and kennel service that was originally in Zoomiez’ spot, so already had the experience needed, in addition to the motivation.
“When they told all of us employees that they were selling it, I didn’t want that to happen,” Brade said. “I still wanted the dogs to have a nice place to come and be at, so I went to talk to my boyfriend, Neil Bazan, and we decided to buy it.”
The change in owners happened Jan. 1. Brade said the biggest difficulty was the short notice that she, Bazan and her new team had to get everything together, often needing to do renovations on the building’s front office — which was made smaller in order to allow for more space for the dogs.
“It has just been a crazy experience,” Brade said. “It’s everything I think I could have hoped for and more. We’ve had a lot more daycare dogs and kennel dogs coming in, and all of the owners have given great feedback, saying that their dogs just absolutely love coming here. It makes my heart so happy that we have such a great place for them.”
In addition to being both locally and family-owned, with everyone on its team being huge animal lovers, Zoomiez also gives the dogs it looks after plenty of enrichment through indoor and fenced outdoor play areas.
The team also assure that the dogs they watch are kept in a “safe and social environment” where they can meet and make friends with other dogs. This is partially done by the team always being sure to do one-on-one interactions with the dogs in order to get them comfortable with daycare staff and assure that they can interact with the other daycare dogs in a positive away.
Looking ahead, Brade shared that in addition to potentially expanding into boarding cats, Zoomiez has exciting plans on the horizon.
“There’s something good in store for next year,” Brade said.
For residents looking to sign their dog up for boarding or for doggie daycare, they can call Zoomiez at 563-260-6853 or reach out through email at info@zoomiezkennels.com. Zoomiez is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., as well as Saturdays 7 to 9 a.m./3 to 5 p.m., and Sundays 3 to 5 p.m.
In order to stay at Zoomiez, dogs must be vaccinated for rabies, kennel cough, parvo and distemper. They also must be six months or older and, if they are going to be in the daycare program, they need to be spayed/neutered.
Is it too hot to walk your dog? 5 safety tips for summer weather
How hot is too hot to walk my dog?
Summer can bring scorching temperatures that leave responsible dog owners wondering when it’s too hot to take their pup on a walk. Dogs tend to overheat more quickly than humans, so paying careful attention to the temperature and your dog’s body language is essential.
As a general rule, if the temperatures are over 90 degrees, you’ll likely want to wait until the cooler evening for a walk. You can also place the back of your hand on the sidewalk or pavement and hold it there for seven seconds. If that’s too hot for your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws.
How can I prevent my dog from overheating on walks?
Following a few simple safety tips can make long summer strolls just as fun for your dog as they are for you. Here’s what you need to know as the temperatures rise.
1. Timing is everything.
When the sun is at its peak, pavement can become scorching hot. It’s best to save walks for early mornings or late evenings when the temperature is cooler. Skip mid-day walks when the sun is blazing unless you can stroll in a wooded area where the ground gets plenty of shade.
2. Stay hydrated.
Just as it’s important for people to get plenty of water on hot days, it’s also important for dogs. When walking in the summer, grab a cold water bottle and a collapsible dog bowl. If you notice excessive panting or salivation, take a break and give your dog time to hydrate. Freezing low-sodium broth in an ice cube tray is also a great way to get your dog more fluids in the summer.
3. Stay in the shade.
Staying in shady wooded areas is ideal, but for city-dwellers, it’s best to cross to the shady side of the street. Plan your dog's walking routes in areas with more tree or building coverage to keep your dog’s paws cooler. As a bonus, it might help you avoid your next sunburn.
4. Protect their paws.
As mentioned before, if the sidewalk is too hot for the back of your hand, it’s also too hot for your dog’s paws. Stick to grassy areas, or get some breathable dog booties to protect their paws from hot pavement.
5. Watch for signs of overheating.
Dogs produce far less sweat than people, so they’ll need your help to stay cool in the summer.
Watch for common signs of your dog overheating which include:
Excessive panting
Difficulty breathing
Drooling
Weakness
Fatigue
Collapsing
If you notice any of these symptoms, get to a shady spot and offer your dog plenty of water. Wetting your dog’s paws, belly, and ears with cool water can also help bring down their body temperature. You can even store some dog ice cream in the freezer for a special treat when you get home.
Is it safe to walk my dog in the summer?
When walking your dog in the summer, it’s important to keep the warning signs of overheating in mind, especially with dog breeds that have short noses or thick coats. If you follow a few simple safety tips, your dog can enjoy the long summer days and all the extra evening walks that come with the season.