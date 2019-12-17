WAPELLO — A split Louisa County Compensation Board voted 4-1 on Monday to recommend a 5% across-the-board salary increase for all elected Louisa County officials.
The board, which was short two members, acted after the members reviewed a variety of financial, tax and population information from Iowa’s 99 counties, including those counties closest in comparison to Louisa County; and the federal consumer price index.
A nearly $10,300 difference in some county officers’ salaries between Louisa County and Cherokee County, respectively ranked 67th and 66th in population, caught compensation board member Jay Schweitzer’s eye.
Schweitzer, who represented auditor Sandi Elliott on the board, pointed out the Cherokee County auditor was earning $62,750, while Elliott’s current salary was $52,460.
“We’re down ten thousand bucks and it’s been that way for 5-7 years,” he said.
LeAnn Black, who represents county recorder Tammy Hayes, agreed.
“We’re so far behind,” she said.
Board member Bryan Hoben, who along with Dave Wilson represents the supervisors on the compensation board, acknowledged the local officials’ salaries were falling behind other similar-sized counties, but pointed out that 2019 had not been kind to a large number of county property owners.
“It’s been a tough year for farmers,” he said.
Board members agreed data other than population needed to be reviewed before deciding on a recommendation. They pointed out Louisa County’s per capita personal income of around $38,600 was low, but according to Federal Reserve Bank information, Jefferson County with a per capita income of $38,299 and Page County’s $38,926 per capita income bracketed Louisa County and both of those counties paid over $61,000 to their lowest paid elected officials.
Property valuations in comparable counties were also examined by the board members and they showed a similar trend. Montgomery County, with a total valuation of $609,765,341 and Mitchel County, total valuation of $647,982,535 bracketed Louisa County’s $622,298,819 total valuation and both provided higher salaries to most of its elected officials than Louisa County.
Although several board members said they favored a higher amount, they finally settled on the 5% boost, acknowledging the supervisors could shave that amount by an equal percentage on all the positions.
Based on the recommendation, which will be presented to the supervisors at their Dec. 23 meeting, the following elected officials Fiscal Year 2021 salaries, with current salaries in parenthesis would be: Auditor Sandi Elliott, $55,083 ($52,460); Recorder Tammy Hayes, $55,083 ($52,460); Treasurer Vicki Frank, $55,083 ($52,460); Attorney Adam Parsons, $68,380 ($65,124); Sheriff Brad Turner, $77,679 ($73,980); Supervisors Brad Quigley, Chris Ball and Randy Griffin, $28,896 ($27,520).
Voting in favor of the motion were Schweitzer, Black, treasurer representative Laurie Salazar and attorney representative Julie Rossiter. Hoben was opposed. Wilson did not attend the meeting and no sheriff’s representative has been appointed.
