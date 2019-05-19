Kaitlyn Koppe (left) and Terany Williams (right) show off the top of their caps that read “You got a friend in me”. They have been best friends since they were babies, and plan on being friends forever.
Last minute selfie before Louisa Muscatine’s graduation ceremony. From left to right are Stephanie Pace, Seth Wilson and Bella Johnson.
A little clowning around before the graduation, Brandan Mullink (in back) tells Thomas Tucker (front) to keep his chin up buddy.
Mike Will directs the Louisa Muscatine band prior to the start of graduation. He is the Louisa Muscatine’s band director.
Cody Lee Calvelage (left) and Kylea Danielle Estabrook walk down the isle together during their graduation.
Louisa Muscatine’s mixed choir.
Katie Hearn is the first of two students to address Louisa Muscatine’s class of 2019.
Mariah Pugh addresses the class of 2019 during Louisa Muscatine’s graduation.
