Marlene Giles 80th Birthday
There will be a card shower to celebrate the 80th birthday of Marlene Giles. Marlene was born at Hershey Hospital in Muscatine on Nov. 9, 1938.

Cards can be sent to Marlene Giles, 15038 W. Cottonwood St., Surprise, AZ 85374-1439.

