Martin 70th Anniversary
The children of Charles and Opal Martin, Illinois City, will host a family dinner at the couple's home on Tuesday, Oct. 30, to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. Friends and family are invited to attend. The couple asks that gifts be omitted.
Charles Martin and Opal Gentzler were married Oct. 30, 1948, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Muscatine.
They are the parents of Peggy and Joel Nelson, Sandy Begyn, Kimberly Nelson and Charles Martin Jr. They also have nine grandchildren.
Charles jobs included farming, bulldozing, draglining, traveling and airplane pilot.
Opal farmed and was a housewife.
