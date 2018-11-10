Martin 60th Anniversary

Try 1 month for 99¢
Bernard and Phyllis Martin, Bettendorf, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They renewed their vows at St. Pius Catholic Church in Rock Island.

Bernard Martin and Phyllis Mae Petkunas were married Nov. 17, 1958, at First United Methodist Church, Muscatine.

They are the parents of Judy Ann Ewing. Grandchildren include Jessica Wasson, Jennifer Hallas and Justin Ewing. They also have six great-grandchildren, Autumn Hallas, Hailee Wasson, Joseph Hallas, Brennen Hallas, Olivia Hallas and Morgan Ewing. 

Mr. Martin retired from BK Martin Trucking. Mrs. Martin was a nurse retiring from Franciscan Hospital, currently Trinity Medical Center-West. The couple currently resides in Bettendorf.

Bernard and Phyllis greatly enjoy spending time with their family, friends and each other.

