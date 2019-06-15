Mather joins Stanley, Lande and Hunter
Nathan R. Mather has joined Stanley, Lande and Hunter, a Professional Corporation, with law offices in Muscatine and Davenport. Mather's office will be located in Muscatine at Suite 200, 119 Sycamore St.
A Muscatine native, Mather began his legal career in New York City and returned to Muscatine after eight years practicing law on the East Coast. He has extensive experience in litigation, estate planning, trusts and estates, real estate, labor and employment law and bankruptcy.
A graduate of Muscatine High School, he received a B.A. in philosophy from Northwestern University in 2001 and a Juris Doctorate from New York University School of Law in 2004.
