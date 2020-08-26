Memories of Muscatine

Billy Sunday's alter
This painted white podium features an interior that reads, "This is the Alter that William A. Sunday preached his famous sermons from in the Tabernacle, Co. Iowa Ave. & 8th St., Where from Nov. 10th to Dec. 15th, 07. 3,579 persons gave their Heart to God."
Billy Sunday was born in 1862. He was an orphan and was a resident of the Annie Turner Wittenmyer Home in Davenport. As a young man he went on to fame as a player on the Chicago White Sox baseball team. He was noted as the fastest man in baseball and was later nominated into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Inc.
Sunday quit baseball and began a career as an evangelist. He was known to have traveled the world preaching. The height of his revival power was in 1915. He conducted a revival series in Muscatine during November and December of 1907. His meetings were held in a tabernacle built for that purpose on the NW corner of Iowa Avenue and 8th Street. It was reported through the Muscatine Journal that in November and December of 1907, he held 74 revival meetings and had 3,579 conversions. A good many prominent Muscatine citizens financially supported him. He is said to have held vivacious theatrical and acrobatic revival performances. Sunday is reported to have returned to Muscatine again for short period in 1908. He died in 1935. From the Muscatine Art Center collection.