Memories of Muscatine

This is an advertising Cabinet Card from the Oscar Grossheim Columbian Studio, Muscatine. The card features a printed scene of the Landing of Columbus and the words, "Oscar Grossheim Ground Floor Studio, 309 E. Second St., Muscatine, Iowa Duplicates can be had at anytime." The back is embossed with LR Oscar Grossheim Columbian Studio, Muscatine, Iowa. The lithograph is printed on cardboard and is part of the Muscatine Art Center collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

