{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Bust of Abraham Lincoln

Leo Cherne (1912-1999)

Contemporary, cast resin

Gift of the Family of Jack and Betty Smith

Leo Cherne was an American economist, public servant, commentator and accomplished sculptor. He served many presidents, including Franklin Roosevelt and George H. W. Bush. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, and in 1989, he received the S. Roger Horchow Award for Greatest Public Service by a Private Citizen. From the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments