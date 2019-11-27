{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Batterson Stores: Horn of Plenty

This Oscar Grossheim photo from Nov. 17, 1905, shows the Batterson store display window with a horn o' plenty or cornucopia full of gourds and fruits. The sign below the horn states. "Plenty here of dainty linens to dress your table for Thanksgiving, can't we help you with your arrangements and what about dishes and silverware - you'll need some of our dressing, surely." China dinnerware and linens grace the window. A sign near the china on the right states, "100 piece set decorated china $15.78, $20.00 value." From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

