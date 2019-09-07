{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine
This Oscar Grossheim photo dated Sept. 6, 1920, features a truck decorated for the Labor Day parade. The truck advertises the Muscatine State Bank. There are flowers all over the vehicle. Several spectators are to the left of the truck with two small children standing on the curb behind the truck. From the Musser Public Library collection.

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

