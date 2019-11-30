Memories of Muscatine

Hinie and His Royal Orchestra
This Grossheim photo taken Dec. 6, 1923, features the Hinie orchestra in action. There are two trumpet players on the left of the photograph along with a drummer in the center, two clarinet players and a piano player on the far right. Various instruments are on stands around the musicians. A curtain with the orchestra name is behind them as a backdrop. Two United States flags are on the wall above the curtain.
Henry Griesenbrock was listed as the contact for this orchestra. It can be assumed he was the "Hinie" in the name of the orchestra. Henry Griesenbrock was listed at 106 W. 2nd Street on the 2nd and 3rd floors in the 1923/24 Muscatine city directory. From the Musser Public Library collection.
