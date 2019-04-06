Try 3 months for $3
Memories of Muscatine

Spring Flood 1922

This photograph taken by Oscar Grossheim from atop the old high bridge on April 21, 1922, features a look upriver at East Front Street, now called Mississippi Drive, during the spring flood of 1922. On the left is the Frank Maurath home at 503 Front St. on the corner of Mulberry Avenue. The lumber district is further up the river but many of the buildings can be seen on the left of the railroad tracks. A tall smokestack rises from one of the buildings.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments