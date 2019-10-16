{{featured_button_text}}
Memories of Muscatine

Davenport Malting Co. Beer Depot

This Oscar Grossheim photo from July 15, 1906. features the Davenport Malting Company on the corner of Front Street and Hershey Avenue. The sign over the driveway and front doors says "Davenport Malting Co. Beer Depot." There are three men standing out front of the shop. At the curb is a loaded wagon and driver holding the reigns of two horses. Coming down the street is the street car. On the hillside can be seen the Abraham Smalley house. On the bluff is the Clark mansion. Trees grace the landscape. From the Musser Public Library collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

