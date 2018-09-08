Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Memories of Muscatine
Featuring a chromolithograph of 1901 sheet music, "University of Iowa March," with music written by Harry C. Thompson and published by Thompson Brothers, Muscatine. This sheet music belonged to Harold C. Asthalter and was a gift of Miss Glyde M. Beach. 

From the Muscatine Art Center Collection.

MEMORIES OF MUSCATINE

Editor's note: “Memories of Muscatine” is a series produced in cooperation with the extensive collections of Musser Public Library and the Muscatine Art Center. For more information about the library’s collections, call 563-263-3065. For more information about the center’s collections, call 563-263-8282.

